Kendall Jenner pranked her family with fake engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her family by telling them she was engaged to her boyfriend Devin Booker, but many of her siblings were quick to call her out on her lies.

The 25-year-old model is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker, and recently decided to play a joke on her family when she called them to pretend the couple have taken the next step in their romance.

Kendall was given the task by her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during the closing ceremony of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday, when they celebrated with some drinks from Kendall’s 818 Tequila brand.

In the video, Kourtney told Kendall to text their family group chat to tell them she was engaged alongside a picture of herself wearing a ring she had borrowed from one of the crew working on the festival.

Kendall said: "Oh my God. But it's believable so I will do it."

However, Kendall’s trick didn’t fool her eagle-eyed sisters, as Kylie Jenner immediately phoned her older sister to tell her she was “lying” because the ring “doesn’t fit” her finger.

Kourtney tried to tell Kylie the ring “needs to be sized”, but the youngest sibling still wasn’t buying it.

By the time Khloe Kardashian called, Kendall had given up on the prank and immediately told her sister what was going on.

Khloe said: "That's so stupid, why would you do that to us?"

And Kourtney responded: "Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes."

Elsewhere in the show, Kourtney also tasked her younger sister with pranking their mother, Kris Jenner, by telling her she was pregnant.

Kendall – who is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner family without kids – struggled to keep a straight face during the prank, and things quickly fell apart.

Kris said: "That's so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night. I think it's great news, but I'm your mom.”

And Kendall then admitted: "Mom, I'm just kidding. Mom, I'm with Kourtney,” before Kris quipped: "Oh brother, I'll go put the champagne back on ice."