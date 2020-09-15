Kendall Jenner reveals secret hobby: 'I am a stoner'

Kendall Jenner has confessed to being "a stoner", as she admits she's never "really said anything" publicly about her marijuana habits. Speaking on Kate and Oliver Hudson's “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, she said: "I am a stoner. No one knows that so that's the first time I've ever really said anything out there." Kendall isn't the only member of her famous family to have dabbled in marijuana products, as her half-sister Kim Kardashian West has previously confessed she loves using CBD products, and even threw a CBD-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of her son Psalm, now 18 months, whom she welcomed via surrogate. Kim said last year: "I started taking CBD and it really changed things for me. It calms me down automatically." Recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California, where the Kardashian-Jenner family live.

Kendall likely uses marijuana to help her relax due to her hectic lifestyle, but she'll have one less job to do in 2021 as her family's reality show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to an end.

The E! reality series will air its final season next year, after 20 seasons and 14 years on television screens.

The family said in a statement when the news was announced last week: "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."