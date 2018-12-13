Kendall Jenner. Picture: Instagram

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner has revealed who recently wrote her an apparent love letter. The 23-year-old model ignited speculation about the identity of her admirer after she posted an image of the emotion-filled letter on her Instagram account - but Kendall has now revealed it was actually penned by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot.

Over a picture showing the much-discussed love letter, Kendall wrote: "Nice try. My secret admirer's actually @mertalas & @macpiggott. (sic)"

Kendall - who is currently dating basketball star Ben Simmons, having previously dated the likes of Blake Griffin and Harry Styles - posted an image of the letter on Instagram earlier this week.

The photograph - which was not captioned - prompted fans to speculate that the letter was either penned by her current boyfriend Ben or one of her high-profile exes.

The love letter read: "Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute.

"My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us.

"Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us.

"We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart. (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently insisted that Kendall and Ben don't want to put any "stress or pressure" on their relationship.

A source explained: "Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now.

"They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."