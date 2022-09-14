Kendall Jenner: There are so many false narratives about my family

Kendall Jenner believes there are "so many false narratives" surrounding her family. Watch video:

The 26-year-old model shot to global stardom in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” – but Jenner thinks the public still has an inaccurate perception of her family. She said: "There’s so many false narratives (about us). So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it. Watch video:

"It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like: ‘I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?' "Everything else is just noise." The brunette beauty also confessed to feeling "extremely overworked" in her early twenties and admitted that stepping back has done "wonders" for her.

Speaking on the “On Purpose” podcast, she told host Jay Shetty: "The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I was like, ‘Okay I think I need to take it back a notch’. “There was a core five years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest, and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in." Jenner ultimately decided to make her well-being her priority.

She says the new approach has transformed her life. "I just wasn’t happy anymore so I had to set those boundaries for myself. "I need to start saying no when I can and start prioritising me and my well-being. It has done wonders to me."