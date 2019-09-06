Kendall Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner left Kanye West's Sunday Service early because she was too nervous about the prospect of meeting her idol Brad Pitt. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has a huge crush on the 'Ad Astra' actor but was so overwhelmed at the idea of their paths crossing, she left her brother-in-law Kanye West's Sunday Service early when she saw the Hollywood Hunk had made an appearance last weekend.

She said: "He was there. I think he's been a couple times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there. And, I literally left early.

"I just saw 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and it was so good. He just like, gets better with age. So, I was like, 'I gotta go.' "

And the 23-year-old model has no regrets about her decision not to introduce herself to the 55-year-old actor.

She added to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon: "Isn't there a saying like, 'Don't ever meet your superhero' or whatever? I don't know.

"I just love him so much. I'm like, 'I'm gonna leave it at that and leave.' I get nervous."

While Kendall wasn't keen to meet the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, she admitted she went to great lengths to catch the eye of a guy she liked when she was in high school.

Asked about her past as a cheerleader, she admitted: "I was into it, I think I was more into it because there was a really cute boy on the football team I liked, but I ended up making... some of my two best friends, are girls I met from cheer so it ended up working out, I had so much fun, it was a really cool experience.

"We took a class to learn football and I still don't know... I can't follow it, I don't know what's going on. I'm more of a basketball girl, I love basketball."