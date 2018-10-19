Kendall Jenner. Picture: Instragram

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker has been released from police custody - only to be arrested again hours later. John Ford was arrested on Tuesday after he was found sitting outside the home of the 22-year-old model for the second time in a week, and after being released from custody a day later on Wednesday, he was then arrested again hours later on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, Ford was being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after a psychiatrist deemed him to be mentally stable, he was released.

However, sources told the publication the LAPD then swooped in on Thursday morning to arrest Ford once again, booking him for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.

TMZ reports he has been taken to jail, where bail was set at $30,000.

Prior to being arrested at Kendall's home, Ford was arrested last month for breaking into a gated community which has been home to the likes of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, Britney Spears, Slash, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton and Charlie Sheen, but it has been claimed that when he was arrested on Thursday, he wasn't at the same location.

Last week, 37-year-old Ford scaled the mountainside at the back of the complex where there is no security, and was spotted by Kendall's team sitting in her backyard by her pool.

Police were called at the time but Ford had gone by the time they arrived, and so no arrest was made until he was spotted once again on Kendall's front porch on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently hit out at TMZ for "putting her life in danger" by sharing photos of her home on its report about Ford.

Quoting the link to TMZ's story, Kendall wrote on Twitter: "and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? ....

"i understand what i've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you're putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself. (sic)"