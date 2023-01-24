Kenny Lattimore and wife Faith Jenkins welcome baby girl

Soulful singer Kenny Lattimore and wife Faith Jenkins, who is a judge known for the reality TV show“Divorce Court”, have announced the arrival of baby girl Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The couple shared the news of the birth on Instagram.

The proud dad shared a video of his hands clenching his wife’s hands who unveils baby Skylar’s tiny right hand in hers. He captioned the video: “Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore! Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well!” He continued to write: “Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life.

“You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video I think she’ll always instinctly know you’re just a finger grab away 😊! @judgefaithjenkins View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) Fans were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments section on Lattimore’s post. farrahgray_ wrote: “Am I the only one who’s allergies started acting up 🥲 adorable ❤️.”

toureroberts wrote: “Oh my God. Welcome precious Skylar. Abundant blessings.” terrijvaughn wrote: “Soooooo happy for you and the whole family. What a beautiful amazing blessed addition. Skylar, Auntie Terri can’t wait to hold you. ♥️✨” heatherheadley wrote: “Oh I love this…and I’m so happy for you both…well…for you ALL! Congratulations!!!”

djjazzyjeff wrote: “Congratulations to you both!!!” love_yours83 wrote: “This is the ABSOLUTE CUTEST little reveal I have ever seen!!! Congratulations!!! 🐣🍼👶🏽👣❤️🌸🌷💗💕” The couple tied the knot in December 2020.