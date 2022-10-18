Kenny Lattimore heading to South Africa for one-night only performance

Kenny Lattimore fans huddle up, the US singing sensation has announced that he is coming to South Africa to perform for one night only. Lattimore will be joining the line-up on “Up Close and Personal”. The R&B and soul music, international singer will be taking stage at SunBet Arena on November 26.

Story continues below Advertisement

He posted on Instagram: “Looking forward to getting up close and personal with all of my fans! South Africa see you soon. November 26.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) Excited fans said they were waiting in anticipation for his arrival. missmlandu wrote: “Welcome back to South Africa always a pleasure attending to your concerts @kennylattimore ❤️🔥🇿🇦”

didimarupeng wrote: “Yeahh🔥 we wait for good music from the legend 🔥🔥🙌❤️ 26Nov loading... SA turn up” abitsheole wrote:“See you Kenny again, I'm getting VIP😍❤️🔥” Be prepared to be serenaded by Lattimore and friends for a night of R&B music.

Story continues below Advertisement

The evening will showcase some of the best artists and DJs that suit all music lovers from Afro-soul, Afro-Pop, R&B, gospel and just all-round good music. The sensational singer, who is expecting a baby girl with Judge Faith Jenkins, is no stranger to South African soul lovers. He has been travelling to Mzansi since the eighties. The star earned a reputation as one of today’s leading male vocalists as well as a compelling songwriter, who passionately explores universal themes and truths in a fresh new way.

Story continues below Advertisement

Concert-goers can look forward to songs such as “For You”, “Never too busy”, “Love will find a way”, “When I say I do”, “If You could see you through my eyes”, “All my tomorrows”, “You don't have to cry” and more. Joining Lattimore on stage are soul singers, Sentle Lehoko, TBose Mokwele, Sweet Mike, Wilson B Nkosi, and DJ Khalo. Tickets range from R250 to R1 750 and can be purchased via Computicket.