Kenya Moore's disastrous date with Kanye West

Kenya Moore has revealed that she once had a terrible date with Kanye West.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star opened up about her ill-fated date with the 43-year-old rapper, explaining that things got awkward when he took her to his house and started watching "explicit" content on TV.

Speaking to Wendy Williams, Kenya, 49, said: "I did go out with Kanye once. That was a disaster.

"Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV. I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house.

“When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn't have been. So, that was my exit! As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing."