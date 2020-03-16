Keri Hilson gets dragged for hot take that Covid-19 is linked to 5G
People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies.what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ
More on last tweet. (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19.connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)...— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson. Please. We got too much goin on rn. pic.twitter.com/1PSy8zNWZQ— Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) March 16, 2020
Nobody:— Virginia’s Very Own ☀️ (@Dxrryl2Times) March 16, 2020
Nobody at All:
Keri Hilson : THAT RONA BUILT OUTTA THAT 5G ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ALmpMpjq2o
Keri hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that corona virus is a result of 5G networks pic.twitter.com/hLZFpLFH5O— pedi pendergrass (@TylerTexasEx) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson being a 5G truther (?) is another curveball that could only exist in 2020— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson: conspiracy theorist, definitely wasn't on my 2020 disaster bingo card https://t.co/w52O8oZNwQ— ai haibara stan account. (@OJTheNigerian) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce pic.twitter.com/iu1MHa3D2o— Kali🍍💙 (@KallieM21) March 16, 2020
Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic?— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 16, 2020
Everyone: 2020 can’t possibly get any crazier!— SweetGrass Mogul (@KingEx_IV) March 16, 2020
Keri Hilson:pic.twitter.com/OeQi4EUGDm