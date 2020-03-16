Keri Hilson gets dragged for hot take that Covid-19 is linked to 5G

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Keri Hilson is being dragged for her conspiracy theory that the coronavirus outbreak is linked to the 5G network rollout in China.

Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the "Pretty Girl Rock" singer kicked off her conspiracy theory by posting screenshots of articles regarding the dangers of 5G and captioned it:

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! (sic)"

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies.what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.



5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

More on last tweet. (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

Hilson goes on to mention in an Instagram Video that she believes, along with other conspiracy YouTube videos, that there's a link between 5G and the coronavirus outbreak.

I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19.connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

She ends things by saying that due to Africa not having a large 5G rollout yet is the reason the virus hasn't spread internally yet.

Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)... — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

Tweeps weren't impressed with her hot take with no scientific merit behind it and voiced their displeasure regarding her statements.

Keri Hilson. Please. We got too much goin on rn. pic.twitter.com/1PSy8zNWZQ — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) March 16, 2020

Nobody:



Nobody at All:



Keri Hilson : THAT RONA BUILT OUTTA THAT 5G ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ALmpMpjq2o — Virginia’s Very Own ☀️ (@Dxrryl2Times) March 16, 2020

Keri hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that corona virus is a result of 5G networks pic.twitter.com/hLZFpLFH5O — pedi pendergrass (@TylerTexasEx) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson being a 5G truther (?) is another curveball that could only exist in 2020 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson: conspiracy theorist, definitely wasn't on my 2020 disaster bingo card https://t.co/w52O8oZNwQ — ai haibara stan account. (@OJTheNigerian) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce pic.twitter.com/iu1MHa3D2o — Kali🍍💙 (@KallieM21) March 16, 2020

Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic? — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 16, 2020

Everyone: 2020 can’t possibly get any crazier!



Keri Hilson:pic.twitter.com/OeQi4EUGDm — SweetGrass Mogul (@KingEx_IV) March 16, 2020