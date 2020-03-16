EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Keri Hilson. Picture: Instagram
Keri Hilson gets dragged for hot take that Covid-19 is linked to 5G

1h ago

Keri Hilson is being dragged for her conspiracy theory that the coronavirus outbreak is linked to the 5G network rollout in China.

Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the "Pretty Girl Rock" singer kicked off her conspiracy theory by posting screenshots of articles regarding the dangers of 5G and captioned it: 

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.  5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! (sic)"

Hilson goes on to mention in an Instagram Video that she believes, along with other conspiracy YouTube videos, that there's a link between 5G and the coronavirus outbreak. 

She ends things by saying that due to Africa not having a large 5G rollout yet is the reason the virus hasn't spread internally yet. 

Tweeps weren't impressed with her hot take with no scientific merit behind it and voiced their displeasure regarding her statements.


