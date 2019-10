Kesha is spotted dressing leaving 92.3 radio station in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kesha is facing a further legal setback - after losing another bid to appeal Dr Luke's defamation lawsuit. The "Tik Tok" hitmaker has been embroiled in a long legal battle with the music producer, after she accused him of drugging and raping her, but has had her appeal against his defamation case rejected once more.

Dr Luke's complaint read: "Kesha and her representatives repeated her false accusation that Gottwald had purportedly drugged and raped her in countless public forums. She spread a knowingly false and wholly defamatory accusation that Gottwald had purportedly raped another female recording artist.

"Kesha and her team also promoted boycotts and social media harassment of third parties who continued to work with Gottwald in order to pressure them to stop doing so. Kesha's management even went so far as to develop a plan for "leaking" to the public the cell phone numbers and email addresses of top-level executives from Sony Music Entertainment and its related entities."

Kesha had filed an appeal last year, which was rejected but she was hoping to have this one accepted after she was granted reconsideration.