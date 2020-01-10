Kesha wants to sing the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl, as she says it's one of her "crazy big dreams".
The 32-year-old singer has said one of her "big dreams" is to take to the stage at the annual sporting event in America to sing the country's National Anthem, and would love to make it come true during the 2020 final on February 2.
Asked about singing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the event, Kesha told radio station 103.5 KTU: "Oh my god, that is such one of those crazy big dreams of mine. You're asking the wrong person about how to get there but, hell yeah, I'm down!"
This year, the hotly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show will be co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and the pair have already teased something spectacular for their performance.
Jennifer said: "I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing.