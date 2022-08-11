Kevin Federline leaks Britney Spears' alleged rows with sons

The 40-year-old pop icon's ex-husband recently claimed that their sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, haven't seen their mother ‘for months’. He claimed the boys had decided they didn't want to see their mother or attend her recent wedding to Sam Asghari, and suggested the teenagers were embarrassed by her revealing Instagram posts.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Gimme More singer denied that her social media posts are anything to do with her not seeing them and branded the comments as ‘hurtful’. And now, the feud has escalated after the 44-year-old former back-up dancer - who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007 - posted two clips of the mother-of-two allegedly rowing with her sons, and claimed that his boys gave him permission for the footage to be made public because ‘the lies have to stop’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kevinfederlineworld He captioned the videos on Instagram: "I cannot sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. "This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

Story continues below Advertisement

The videos are poorly lit and filmed by the teenagers. Spears is also unaware she is being filmed. In one of the clips, the Toxic hitmaker asks her boys to ‘start respecting me’. She says: "This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?"

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kevinfederlineworld She fumes: "You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?"

Story continues below Advertisement

In another clip, they are in the car when Spears says she is ‘shocked’ by something that one of her boys has done, before blaming it on him going through ‘puberty’, and then insisting she cares ‘’more than you know’. The Womanizer singer shouts: "Have you lost your f****** mind? Have you lost your f****** mind?” She goes on: "I do care. But I’m shocked as f*** with you but I don’t know what to do. And I’m scared of you because you're weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know."