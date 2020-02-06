Kevin Hart wishes he'd handled his Oscars controversy differently.
The 40-year-old actor was due to host the Academy Awards last year but stepped back in December 2018 following controversy over past homophobic tweets and he's now admitted there was a "big gap" between what he thought the problem was and what had actually bothered people.
He told the new issue of America's Men's Health magazine: "I'm a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made.
"If there's something that you did, then you did it. You know, there's no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on.
"With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was.