Kevin Hart has returned to work following his car crash, though he's taking things slow with just a few hours on set a day.
The "Ride Along" star spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu last month, and this week, he finally returned to work after taking time away from his career to recover.
According to TMZ, Kevin is promoting his upcoming movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level' - which is a sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - through a marketing campaign, which requires his presence but isn't too strenuous for the star, who is not yet fully healed.