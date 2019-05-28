Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kevin Hart and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have a long history of publicly insulting each other, just for kicks. In the latest jab, Hart claimed Johnson stole his nickname. While walking in New York City, the 39-year-old comedian told TMZ that he was known as the iconic moniker around the gym before his 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' co-star took it as his stage name when he became part of the World Wrestling Entertainment in 1996.

When asked if he has a cool nickname round the gym like The Rock, Kevin said: "It is already! I've been The Rock, you guys just didn't know that. He [Johnson] took my name. You guys tell everybody that he took my name!"

Kevin's quip came just a few days after he was left red faced when he took a bad fall while dancing in the rain at the wedding of his personal trainer Ron Everline and his bride Dominique.

The 'Ride Along' star shared details about his injury on his Instagram account and admitted he feared that he had broken his hip as his "life flashed before" his eyes.

The 'Night School' star went on to reveal that his fall happened because he was wearing "defective shoes" and both of his heels came loose.



