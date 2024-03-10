Kevin Hart downplays his ongoing feud with Katt Williams

The 52-year-old comedian has been openly critical of Hart, 44, over recent months, questioning some of his career decisions, but the Hollywood star insists he isn't concerned with what Williams has to say.

Hart told WSJ. Magazine: "It’s entertainment. If that’s what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him.

"I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I’m here cheering for him from afar."

Hart claimed that he doesn't feel any anger towards Williams, in spite of his recent criticism. "That’s my real energy. I really mean it! That’s how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."