Kevin Hart has a "new perspective on life" and feels "grateful" to be alive after suffering a back injury in a car crash.



The "Ride Along" star spent 10 days in hospital after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu and then entered an in-patient rehab facility for further assistance but has now checked out and returned home, where he is "grateful" and "shocked" to still be alive.





Insiders told TMZ Kevin has seen pictures of the crash and is stunned anyone made it out alive and has now vowed to "make the most" of every second.





The source added: "He really cherishes the fact that he's alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him."





Now that he's back home, the 40-year-old actor is being visited most days by a physical therapist and has been doing a lot of stretching and other exercises.





Both doctors and the trainer have assured him he'll be able to get back to full health eventually and he's currently handling his pain without powerful medication.





The "Night School" star was in the car with two other people - driver Jared Black and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.





Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining "major back injuries", but Rebecca did not need medical treatment.



