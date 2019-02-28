Kevin Hart. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Many people, including reality TV stars the Kardashians, acquired their fame and fortune all thanks to the social networks. The Nigerian hyperrealism artist Eli Waduba Yusuf is seemingly following their footsteps. Taking to Twitter this week, the young artist shared a portrait of Kevin Hart, with a message of hope that the US-based actor and comedian will recognise his talent.

In the caption, the youngster makes reference his icon, renowned artist Arinze Stanley Egbengwu, who won 'World's best Self-portrait' in American art awards 2017 and a Cultural achievement award in Junior Chambers International in 2018.

"My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. Am a Nigerian, based in kaduna. Am a hyperrealism PENCIL Artist, I hope to become like @Harinzeyart. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you (sic), he wrote.

In his response, Hart offered the young artist a sweet deal which includes three portraits of Hart’s celebrity friends.

"I see it and I want to purchase it...I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work!," said Hart.

I see it and I want to purchase it.I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work! https://t.co/ImOYa0UNlL — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2019







