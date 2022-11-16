Kevin Spacey faces seven more sex assault charges against a man

Kevin Spacey is facing seven more criminal charges over alleged sexual assaults against a man in the 2000s. The fresh charges were announced by the Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday with the alleged assaults taking place between 2001 and 2004.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004. “The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. “The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the metropolitan police in its investigation.”

Watch video: He’s already due to stand trial at Southwark crown court in June next year. And he will also attend Westminster Magistrate’s Court to face the new charges at a date yet to be confirmed.

Spacey faces 12 charges in the UK. In July, he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years. The 63-year-old actor – who denied the allegations made by three men, now in their 30s and 40s – appeared in Court One of the Old Bailey in London for a plea and case management hearing.

Last month, A judge dismissed part of the sexual misconduct lawsuit against Spacey. Before the “House of Cards” actor – who has been accused of assaulting Anthony Rapp at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older – testified in court, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge – who wasn’t convinced by the evidence presented by Rapp’s lawyers – allowed his accusations of battery to proceed.

Testifying against the claims on October 17, Spacey said: “They are not true. Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. “We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” Rapp filed a civil suit against Spacey after a 2020 criminal charge of sexual assault was dismissed by a judge and was seeking compensation for mental and emotional suffering, medical expenses and loss of work.

During his own time on the stand Rapp, now 50, was asked whether he lied about his accusations. He responded: “I have not. It was something that happened to me that was not okay.” Earlier in the month, Spacey’s lawyer claimed Rapp made the allegations “for attention, for sympathy and to raise his own profile”, because he was jealous of the success the “American Beauty” star enjoyed while his own acting career floundered.

Related video: According to court documents, Rapp claimed that during a party in Manhattan, Spacey lifted him up and his hand “grazed” his buttocks as he did so. He then alleged the actor placed him back down on a bed and “briefly placed his own clothed body partially beside and partially across” his.