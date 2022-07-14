Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years. The 62-year-old actor, who had previously denied the allegations made by three men, now in their thirties and forties, appeared in Court One of the Old Bailey in London on Thursday for a plea and case management hearing.

Appearing under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, the American actor ‒ who is on unconditional bail ‒ entered his not guilty plea in person and was informed his trial will start on June 6, 2023. It is expected to last between three and four weeks. The “American Beauty” star is facing four charges of sexual assault, and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without concern.

It's claimed the alleged offences occurred in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, at which point he was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre. The actor was charged after an investigation was launched by the Met Police in 2017. A spokesperson for the Met confirmed: “Kevin Spacey Fowler has been formally charged today with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, added: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

“The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.” Spacey was interviewed under caution by the Met in 2019 after a file was passed to the CPS in April 2021.

The actor, who won the best actor Oscar for his role as frustrated husband Lester Burnham in 1999’s “American Beauty”, was not arrested, but spoke to officers about a series of accusations. Spacey has strongly denied all allegations against him, telling “Good Morning America” last month he will defend himself against the charges. He said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”