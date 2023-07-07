Kevin Spacey said to have asked alleged sex assault victim: ‘Do you like to be f*****?’

Kevin Spacey is said to have asked one of his sexual assault accusers if he liked to “be f*****” before he allegedly grabbed the man’s genitals “with force” at a charity gala. The Oscar-winning actor, 63, is facing 12 charges of sexual assault and appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, where the second of his four alleged victims also claimed he had been “aggressive” towards him and accused the star of “laughing” at him during the alleged assault.

The court also heard ‘The Usual Suspects’ star “smelt of booze” while “talking about sex” with the man at a central London theatre in the mid-2000s.

Southwark crown court was told the complainant – whose identity is being kept anonymous for legal reasons – was excited to meet the actor but said the “energy changed” when Spacey arrived. A police interview was played to the court in which the man was heard saying: “He looked me up and down and at my crotch. He did not respond to me particularly politely.” The man added he was “taken aback” when Spacey allegedly asked him: “Do you like to be f*****? I bet you’re dirty.”

And later backstage, the man said Spacey grabbed his penis and he told police: “It was painful. The grip was quite strong. It was aggressive.” Spacey – who denies all accusations – faces seven charges of sexual assault and three of indecent assault, one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity. On Monday the first of Spacey’s alleged victims to speak out in court accused the actor of “grooming” him and claimed that he had “grabbed him” in his privates.