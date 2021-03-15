Keyshia 'Khanyisile' Cole shocks Mzansi again with Zulu tweets

Award-winning American singer Keyshia Cole shocked South Africans this weekend when she engaged with her fans in isiZulu. While the rest of the world might know her as Keyshia, she is now known in South Africa as “Khanyisile” thanks to her fast and even spicy responses to tweets in isiZulu. It all happened this past weekend when the hitmaker tweeted a picture that suggested she was retiring from music. When a South African Twitter user replied to the picture saying “Ungayenzi leyonto we Keyshia” (Don’t do that Keyshia), the star responded by saying “Don’t do what”. Don’t do what 🙄 https://t.co/p6TWgOf6P3 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 13, 2021 Within moments her response caught the attention of other tweeps and soon the star was at the top of the trends list.

From there on out tweeps started responding to Keyshia in isiZulu and the star replied back, shocking a few while keeping others entertained.

When one tweep said that the star really understood isiZulu, the star replied by saying “yebo”.

When another said that Keyshia was simply using Google Translate to help her, she hit back calling that user a hater.

She also assured her fans that her Twitter account was not hacked and that she really wanted to come back to South Africa. She even retweeted tweets that said she was now a South African. When a tweep told the star that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini had died, she sent a message of condolence.

In all seriousness ....🙏🏽 I want to come back! https://t.co/qeq0xEKqU4 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 13, 2021

This is not the first time Keyshia has used isiZulu. Back in 2019, she shocked social media users when she replied to a tweet in isiZulu.