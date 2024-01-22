Khanyi Magubane has perfect clap back to Meek Mill’s ‘how do ya’ll listen to our music’ question

US rapper Meek Mill is no stranger to South African rap fans. He has previously preformed in the country and his music has even trended on our radio charts. So of course, South Africans and Nigerians were left very puzzled by the rapper’s innocent question about how his music is listened to.

“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?” Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024

Considering that most international streaming platforms from Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music are available in South Africa and Nigeria, of course the question received plenty of side eyes from music fans. Khanyi Magubane had the perfect response for the rapper, since he was so clueless about how we Africans listen to music.

Every year in January we send one African to America to fetch the music and it takes him 6 months to get there (land and sea travel, jungle escapes, horse back travel and the occasional lift from the cheetah) - just in time for your summer. Then after collecting the cassettes he… — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 20, 2024 “Every year in January we send one African to America to fetch the music and it takes him 6 months to get there (land and sea travel, jungle escapes, horse back travel and the occasional lift from the cheetah) - just in time for your summer.” The rapper tried to salvage the situation by explaining the reasoning behind his questioning, which was mostly for business purposes.

I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 22, 2024 “I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol.”