Khloe Kardashian admits 'change is hard but sometimes necessary'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian acknowledged that "change is hard" after it was announced that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will end in 2021. The 36-year-old star took to Instagram following the announcement, revealing she's still too emotional to fully express her feelings at the moment, but also acknowledging that change is "needed at times". She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I'm too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times [broken heart emojis] I love you all. Thank you for the memories! (sic)" The popular TV series has followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family - including sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner - for the past 14 years. But it's now been confirmed that the show will be coming to an end with the 21st season in early 2021.

Kim, 39, announced the news on her Instagram account.

She wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Kim subsequently thanked everyone who has been a part of the E! reality show over the years, and credited the series with "changing [her] life forever".

She said: "Without 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians', I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."