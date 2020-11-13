Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson discuss their future on 'KUWTK'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Khloe Kardashian praised Tristan Thompson for his efforts to change his ways after he cheated on her as they discussed the chances of them rekindling their romance on Thursday's “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The 36-year-old reality star split with Tristan last year after he was unfaithful to her, and although they've been self-isolating together to co-parent their two-year-old daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair still have not got back together romantically. In a heart-to-heart with Tristan, the reality TV star explained that while he's been "the man I dreamed of" of late, if she did agree to be his partner again, she would fear he would revert back to his old ways. Khloe told him: “We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t go with your words and for almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. “It frustrates me cause I’m like, ‘Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?’” she asked him.

“One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again.’”

Khloe admitted she loves Tristan "a million per cent" and would love to have a "fairytale ending", but she's not going to be his girlfriend just because they have a child together.

She continued: “You can understand the reservations I have, right?”

“Do I love you? A million per cent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending?

“Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit.”

Khloe added that she has appreciated the steps Tristan has taken to become a better person, but she insisted it will take a while before she can fully trust him.

She admitted: “I don’t know what the future holds. All I do know is I am actively trying to take down little bricks. I try to be more trusting.

“I try. It’s a slow process, but that’s just how it has to be for me, but I do appreciate the effort you make, and the new you. It’s night and day — who you are.”

During the episode, the 29-year-old basketball player also spoke to Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, and admitted he regrets letting Khloe down and lost a part of him when they split.

He said: “Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path — that was not who I wanted to be.

“I gave [Kris Jenner] my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed. That kills me the most — when someone you respect and have high regard for and you let them down.”