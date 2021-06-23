Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'want to be on good terms'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are determined to maintain a healthy relationship, despite their recent break-up. The 36-year-old star and Tristan, 30, recently ended their turbulent romance, but they're both committed to maintaining a good relationship for the sake of their three-year-old daughter True.

A source said: "Khloe will do what's best for True." Khloe and the NBA star started their relationship in 2016, but she decided to end the romance in 2019, amid claims he'd cheated on her. And even though they rekindled their romance last year, Khloe has found it difficult to trust Tristan.

The insider told People: "They are not together right now. The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloe. “She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

A source close to the situation recently claimed that in spite of their split, Khloe won't allow their break-up to get in the way of Tristan's father-daughter bond. The reality star remains committed to doing the right thing for True. The insider explained: "Khloe is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad, so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her."

Khloe has never allowed her personal dramas to damage Tristan's relationship with his daughter. The source said: "No matter what Khloe and Tristan are going through or the status of their relationship, it has never affected True's relationship with Tristan or the time she gets with him." In fact, Khloe and Tristan remain a key part of each other's lives because of their daughter.