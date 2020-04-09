Khloe Kardashian and Tristan to celebrate True's birthday together

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will celebrate their daughter's birthday together at the weekend, with their extended families joining in via video link. The former couple's little girl True turns two on Sunday and the pair - who have been self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic - will stage a low-key party for the three of them, with their extended families joining in via video call. A source told People magazine: "Khloé plans on making it special still." The "Revenge Body" host's home is already "beautifully decorated" for Easter, which falls on True's birthday this year, making the day "extra festive" for them. Prior to the widespread closures and social distancing measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had already begun planning True's birthday party.

She previously tweeted: "It was going to be Sesame Street but now she's obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi's birthday. So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol."

It was recently claimed Khloe has loved "being together" in self-isolation with Tristan but isn't open to a romantic reconciliation.

The insider said: "Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now."

However, 29-year-old Tristan - who was dumped by Khloe last year after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party - is said to be "fighting" to make their relationship work.

The source added: "Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now."

The former couple previously came back together for True's first birthday party last year, just two months after they had split.