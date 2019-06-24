Khloe Kardashian. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Khloe Kardashian has claimed Tristan Thompson sent texts claiming he would take his own life after being confronted about his kiss with Jordyn Woods.



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star branded the basketball player - with whom she has daughter True, 14 months - "disgusting" for locking lips with their family friend earlier this year and claimed he tried to play on her emotions with the messages he sent in the aftermath.





The fallout from the scandal aired on 'KUWTK' on Sunday and during the episode, Khloe said: "Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages.





"He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. ... Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.





"It's disgusting. never understand the depths of this ... I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself."





And she later told Scott Disick: "He's like, 'I can't stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused.' He's doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I'm just allowed to say 'I'm going to kill myself' at any time? That's crazy."





The 34-year-old star admitted the kiss left her feeling "heartbroken" and humiliated.





She said: "I feel like I'm so heartbroken. Right now, I don't feel much of anything. I'm in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It's so humiliating, it's hard. There are some days you just want to cry."





But despite her pain, Khloe asked one of Tristan's friends to check on him to make sure he was OK following his texts about feeling suicidal.





Scott said: "The fact that Khloé is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan's feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself -- I mean, it just goes to show that Khloé is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much.





"Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it's unfair and it's hurtful and it's really hard for me to sit and watch."





Tristan had allegedly been unfaithful to Khloe shortly before she gave birth to their daughter so she wasn't as shocked by his behaviour, but she was hugely disappointed in Jordyn - who is her half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend - particularly because she tried to play down what had happened between them.





She said: "I just think everyone is so twisted. Jordyn didn't think about me, she didn't think about Kylie ... she didn't think about my daughter. She didn't think about Tristan. And she didn't think about herself.





"They're both at fault. I'm not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan, we've all known what he was capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was.



