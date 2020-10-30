Khloe Kardashian defends Kim Kardashian West's tropical getaway

According to Khloe Kardashian, her sister's birthday getaway helped people to "pay their bills". Khloe Kardashian recently jetted off to Tahiti to celebrate Kim's 40th birthday alongside her friends and family, and the 36-year-old beauty has rebuffed the idea that their glamorous snaps on social media are proof that the family is out of touch. Responding to the controversy, Khloe - who was also joined on the tropical getaway by Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner - said: "I haven't heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don't really know the extent of it. "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing." Khloe - who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus - also dismissed suggestions that they weren't taking the necessary safety precautions.

She told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”: "Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it.

"So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

Khloe hopes the controversy doesn't ruin Kim's memory of her birthday.

She said: "It was such a beautiful experience and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I don't want that to overshadow all the greatness."