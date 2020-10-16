Khloe Kardashian doesn't care about trolls

Khloe Kardashian used to let trolls "bug" her but now she "really doesn't care" what they say about her. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star - who has two-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - admitted mean comments online used to "bug" her but now she rarely lets them get to her. She told Elle.com: "At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I'm like, what in the world? "I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. "At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don't care. Maybe if I'm having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."

However, Khloe admitted she can't make herself stay quiet all of the time.

She added: "Sometimes I have to f*** with people a little bit. I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star admitted she had to cut down on the amount of time she spent watching the news while isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of her mental health.

She said: "You're watching the news all day, you're trying to figure out what's happening. I had to then pull myself back together and say, 'Okay, you're going to have limited news time and what you're going to watch news for. I'm going to make a schedule. I'm still going to work out.'

"And I had to bring True along with me to do a lot of things. I had to make sure that I was still taking care of my mental health."