Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what people think about her changing appearance

Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what people think about her appearance as she is happy with how she looks.

The 35-year-old reality TV star was recently slammed by fans for being unrecognisable after posting new pictures to Instagram but Khloe is unconcerned.

A source told Us Weekly: "Khloe doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself in her recent photos.

"She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she's happy."

And Khloe can see the funny side of the situation, as she clapped back at a fan who asked why she looked so different by joking: "My weekly face transplant clearly."