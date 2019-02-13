Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and True Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian spends "very little time" with Tristan Thompson, because she's living in LA with their daughter True, whilst he spends his time in Cleveland.



The 34-year-old reality star is currently staying in Los Angeles whilst her boyfriend - with whom she has 10-month-old daughter True - lives in Cleveland, Ohio, for his basketball career.





Following Tristan's cheating scandal just days before True was born - in which he was spotted getting close to another woman - Khloe is said to have been acting "like a single mom" during her time in LA.





A source said: "Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is. She very much acts like a single mom."





The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to have made True her "whole life", and isn't thinking about the 27-year-old NBA star.





Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: "Her whole life is True. Khloé is a great mom. It's so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now - they attend classes with other babies True's age and Khloé is making sure she has friends."





Although they're not spending much time together, Khloe and Tristan have been the subject of engagement rumours recently, but sources have said they won't be progressing their relationship to the next level in the near future, because they want to focus on True.





One source said: "Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what's best for [daughter] True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.



