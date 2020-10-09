Khloe Kardashian feels like 'the best version of herself'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian feels like "the best version of herself", according to an insider. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is feeling great about herself and her appearance after working hard in the gym over recent months. An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym. She feels like the best version of herself." Previously, it was claimed that Khloe wasn't worried by fan speculation about her appearance as she thinks she looks "great". A source said at the time: "Khloe doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself in her recent photos.

"She thinks she looks great. And actually (she) does not care what people think as long as she's happy."

The 36-year-old TV star recently hit back at a social media user who suggested that she looks "different every week".

Khloe wrote on Twitter: "I'll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it's positive.

"I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I'm spending it on happy things. (sic)"

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Khloe and NBA star Tristan Thompson – who have two-year-old daughter True together - were back on and that the pair are "in great standing".

The celebrity duo reportedly became closer once again during the coronavirus lockdown.

A source revealed last month: "Khloe and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while.

"Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloe, committed to True and their day-to-day family life."