Khloe Kardashian feels 'pretty crushed' about split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is still feeling "unsettled" about the situation with Tristan Thompson. The 30-year-old basketball player - who has True, three, with the reality star - was recently revealed to have fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe still feels "unsettled" by the situation.

A source explained: "Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan's actions and his public apology isn't helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed." Khloe and Tristan have had an on/off relationship since 2016. And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was was looking to move in with Tristan, before it was revealed that he'd fathered a child with Maralee. The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together.

"Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe." Tristan previously apologised to Khloe, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee. The basketball player admitted Khloe doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he has caused her.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. "Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"