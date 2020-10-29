Khloe Kardashian found it 'heart-wrenching' being apart from True in isolation

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she found it "heart-wrenching" not being able to be with her two-year-old daughter True when she was self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this year. The 36-year-old reality TV star tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, but kept her diagnosis secret until it was revealed in a recent preview clip for an episode of her family's show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. In the trailer, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West explained: "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it." Khloe's mother Kris Jenner added that she "jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call. Trying to find somebody that could help her." After an anxious wait for the family, Khloe was diagnosed with Covid-19 and revealed she had been vomiting and shaking with headaches and hot and cold flushes.

She said: "Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.

"Let me tell you, that s*** is real. But, we're all gonna get through this. May God bless us all."

The blonde beauty spent 16 days in isolation until she tested negative, and admitted she struggled being away from her two-year-old girl - who she has with Tristan Thompson.

In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, which airs on Thursday, Khloe said: “I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child – because I couldn’t be around my daughter – was the most heart-wrenching thing."