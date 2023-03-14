Khloé Kardashian gushes over ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in birthday post: ‘He’s the best!’

Khloé Kardashian has hailed her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson as the “best father, brother and uncle”, on his 32nd birthday. The 38-year-old reality star has daughter True, four, and a seven-month-old son born via surrogacy, with her NBA player ex.

Even though she split from him after it was revealed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls during their relationship, she took to social media on Monday to send him her best wishes. She wrote on Instagram: “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. Watch video:

“My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free.” “The Kardashians” star concluded her post by telling her ex-boyfriend to continue to make his mom proud as she wished him a happy birthday. Thompson’s mother, Andrea, passed away in January after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49. She added: “Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Good American founder had been spending time with her ex as he continued to grieve for his mother. She had initially showed her support by attending the funeral. A source said: “Khloé and the family have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported. Khloé has been very cognisant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. “She has acted as an amazing support system. Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, and his mom – his guardian angel – the man and father that he can be, even more so now.