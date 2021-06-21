Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Jordyn Woods and though they haven't spoken for years, she doesn't hold a grudge. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson – the father of her three-year-old daughter True – in February 2019 after he kissed the model and though she hasn’t spoken to the brunette beauty since then, she insisted she doesn’t hold a grudge.

Speaking on the second part of E!’s ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion special, she said: I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life… “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.

“I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.” Khloe – who has reconciled with Tristan – insisted she wouldn’t have any issue with her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, if she chose to rekindle her friendship with her former best pal. She explained: "I have told Kylie, intimately, that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again.

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. “And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

Kylie – who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - admitted she felt caught in the middle of the situation but she felt as betrayed by Jordyn’s actions as she would have done if they’d directly involved her. She said: “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing.