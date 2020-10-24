Khloe Kardashian 'hopeful' about Tristan Thompson romance

Khloe Kardashian is “hopeful about [her] future” with Tristan Thompson, as sources say the couple are back together again. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star split with Tristan - with whom she has two-year-old daughter True - last year after he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods, but the former couple have recently sparked reconciliation rumours after spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown. And now, sources have insisted the pair are “together” again, and are “very happy”. One insider said: "They are together and very happy. She’s very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have.” Khloe has reportedly forgiven Tristan for being unfaithful, but insiders say he had to “bend over backwards” to win back the 36-year-old beauty’s trust.

The source added: "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologised over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in.

“Obviously. Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow."

And whilst their romance is progressing slowly, the Good American founder is said to be “hopeful” about the future.

The insider told E! News: “[Khloe] isn't getting ahead of herself and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they've had together with True.

"Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she and the 29-year-old basketball star have been “doing a great job” co-parenting their daughter during the pandemic.

She said: “We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."