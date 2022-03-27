Khloe Kardashian is "dating and feeling good" following her acrimonious split from Tristan Thompson. The 37-year-old star and Tristan, 31, have had "very little contact" with each other since Tristan's paternity drama unfolded last year, and Khloe is now focused on the future.

A source said: "As badly as last year ended for Khloe, this year is already bringing her more happiness. Khloe is doing great." In January, Tristan apologised to Khloe on social media after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. But now, Khloe - who has True, three, with the NBA star - has moved on from Tristan and is back on the dating scene.

The insider told People: "She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself." Earlier this month, another source revealed that Khloe had tentatively returned to the dating scene following her split from Tristan.

The insider shared: "Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan. She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun." Meanwhile, Tristan previously confessed that Khloe didn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he's caused her over the years. The sports star took to social media to admit to fathering a child with another woman and conceded that Khloe didn't deserve to be treated so poorly.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. "Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"