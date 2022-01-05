Khloe Kardashian 'is trying to remain positive' amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian is trying to "stay positive" after Tristan Thompson confessed to fathering a child with another woman. The 30-year-old sports star has admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, but Khloe - who has True, three, with Tristan - is determined to remain positive and focus on her daughter.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Khloe and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what's going on with True, and that's really the focus when they're communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better."

Khloe's family are also doing their best to support the reality star through the situation. The insider shared: "The family is sticking by Khloe's side and trying to uplift her." Tristan has already apologised to Khloe after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee.

The basketball player admitted Khloe doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he has caused her. He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.