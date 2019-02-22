Khloe Kardashian (Picture: Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian knows she "deserves so much better" after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly unfaithful to her for a second time. The NBA star has been accused of cheating on Khloe - with whom he has 10-month-old daughter True - with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, in allegations that come after he was previously seen on video getting close to another woman just days before Khloe gave birth.

And whilst the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star originally forgave Tristan for his first scandal, she's now said to have released she's "too good" for the 27-year-old sports star.

A source said: "Khloé is doing okay. She's still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long - that she was always too good for Tristan. She deserves so much better."

The 34-year-old reality star reportedly feels as though she "did everything she could" to keep their relationship intact, but now realises they are "100 percent over".

The insider added: "It's amazing that she for so long was trying to keep her family together for True. It's been very challenging for her. But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn't care about his relationship with her."

Now, Khloe is trying to create a "loving healthy home" for her daughter.

Speaking to People magazine, a second source said: "She was deeply hurt by him [the first time] and basically kept him at arm's length. The only reason she was still seeing him was because of True. The fact that her family is breaking apart is a nightmare for her, but it's been a long time coming. They've been living separate lives.

"She can't trust Tristan, and she's known that for a long time. She's been focused on her daughter and creating a loving healthy home for her. She doesn't deserve this and she knows it."





