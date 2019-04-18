Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly urged her ex-partner Tristan Thompson to "change" after he cheated for the second time. Whilst never mentioning the basketball player - who cheated on her with her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods - by name, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star made a thinly-veiled dig at the sportsman on her social media account on Wednesday.

One quote posted on her Instagram story reads: "Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change."

And in a second post, which she uploaded on her social media, the quote read: "Perhaps we should love ourselves so fiercely, that when others see us they know exactly how it should be done."

Khloe has been posting a series of cryptic messages online, with one insisting that not everyone "deserves her kindness".

Posting on her Instagram story, she shared the quote: "Don't kill people with kindness, because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence, because not everyone deserves your attention."

And in another cryptic post, she shared: "People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you."

The 34-year-old reality star wants to "move on" with her life following the split, as she blamed Tristan for causing their family to fall apart.

She wrote at the time: "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)"