Khloe Kardashian missing R239.7m magical house

Khloe Kardashian is already missing her "magical" house now she has moved out of it. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is set to move out of her Calabasas mansion, which she sold for R239.7 million, and she admits she is excited for someone else to make memories in there now. Sharing videos of the house on her Instagram stories, she wrote: "I'll miss you! Thank you for the memories house. “It's empty, we are out of here. And the new owners get a beautiful, blessed home. This home is so special and magical. “I have the best memories in this beautiful beautiful home. And I'm so happy to pass it on.

“More memories to be made. More houses to love, but this view is Heaven on Earth."

And Khloe is already excited to start landscaping the gardens at her new home.

She added in another video: "Oh my goodness, just breathtaking, all the landscaping and love I put into this backyard.

“I can't wait to recreate at another home. I'm probably such a loser with how much I love gardening landscaping, but it's just magic. I love flowers, they make you happy!"

And the family's annual Christmas Eve party could happen at Khloe's house, as she previously revealed it would definitely go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if the party would be cancelled, Khloe tweeted: “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously.

“And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest (sic)”