Khloe Kardashian 'moved on' from Tristan Thompson drama









Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram Khloe Kardashian has "moved on" from her drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and is now focusing on co-parenting their 22-month-old daughter True with him. The 35-year-old reality star was left devastated in February last year, when her then-boyfriend Tristan was unfaithful to her as he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods - the then-best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - at a party. But a year on from the drama, Khloe - who has 22-month-old daughter True with Tristan - has now "moved past all the negativity", and has put the heartbreak behind her. An insider said: "This is not really anything that Khloe talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on. She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity." Instead, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is focused on co-parenting her daughter with Tristan, with whom she still has a good relationship.

The source added: "Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn't care about anything else. She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life."

And despite getting on well with the NBA star, Khloe is definitely not getting back together with Tristan.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider insisted: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together. This is not anything that Khloe is interested in. But they are getting along great."

Khloe's positive outlook comes as she was pleased to say goodbye to 2019 at the start of the new year last month, as she marked the start of 2020 on social media.

She wrote: "2019, Im happily saying goodbye

"They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

"We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. (sic)"