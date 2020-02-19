Khloe Kardashian has "moved on" from her drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and is now focusing on co-parenting their 22-month-old daughter True with him.
The 35-year-old reality star was left devastated in February last year, when her then-boyfriend Tristan was unfaithful to her as he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods - the then-best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - at a party.
But a year on from the drama, Khloe - who has 22-month-old daughter True with Tristan - has now "moved past all the negativity", and has put the heartbreak behind her.
An insider said: "This is not really anything that Khloe talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on. She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity."
Instead, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is focused on co-parenting her daughter with Tristan, with whom she still has a good relationship.