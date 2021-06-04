Khloe Kardashian nearly had her whole house stolen

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she nearly had her house stolen from her by her builder as they went off with the deeds when they parted company over their quality of work.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star recalled how she and her mother Kris Jenner had purchased two houses from a builder, only for the contractor to leave them without the deeds.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she told her sister Kendall Jenner: "You know the contractors ran off with our houses?

“So we don’t have houses currently. We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him.

“We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. Whatever.

“We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they’ve been on a stand still."

And Khloe revealed she couldn't even take the builder to work because of Covid-19 and so instead had to try mediation first to work things out, admitting it all "f****** sucks".

Speaking in a confessional in the new episode, she added: "A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we’re not allowed to go onto our properties.

"So we can’t even have a contractor take over while we’re trying to get our deeds back or close escrow.

“And we can’t even take him to court right now due to Covid. So we have to work everything out by mediation first. It just f****** sucks."