Khloé Kardashian once asked Kim how she could 'trust' Pete Davidson

Khloé Kardashian once asked Kim Kardashian how she could "trust" Pete Davidson. The 38-year-old reality star is mother to four-year-old True and a two-month-old son with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson but following the revelation that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, spoke to her older sister Kim, 41, about how her relationship had gone wrong when they were in such a "good place."

Khloé said: "We were in the best place [when he slept with Maralee]. So when we’re in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship. “I’m just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and, like, faith." Watch video:

The sisters were filming for their reality show “The Kardashians” at the time and Kim - who was at that point dating the “Saturday Night Live” star - responded by reminding Khloé she had once asked her how she knew she could "trust" her boyfriend. Speaking on Thursday's episode of “The Kardashians”, Kim replied: "You asked me something once. You said, ‘How do you trust Pete?’ And I’m like, ‘I just do. Like, it’s a feeling.’" Khloé - whose ex-husband Lamar Odom was also unfaithful during their marriage - replied by noting that it is "a lot" to trust someone and she has found the whole paternity situation to be "humiliating."

