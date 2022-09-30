Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 30, 2022

Khloé Kardashian once asked Kim how she could 'trust' Pete Davidson

Khloé Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Published 39m ago

Khloé Kardashian once asked Kim Kardashian how she could "trust" Pete Davidson.

The 38-year-old reality star is mother to four-year-old True and a two-month-old son with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson but following the revelation that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, spoke to her older sister Kim, 41, about how her relationship had gone wrong when they were in such a "good place."

Khloé said: "We were in the best place [when he slept with Maralee]. So when we’re in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship.

“I’m just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and, like, faith."

Watch video:

The sisters were filming for their reality show “The Kardashians” at the time and Kim - who was at that point dating the “Saturday Night Live” star - responded by reminding Khloé she had once asked her how she knew she could "trust" her boyfriend.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of “The Kardashians”, Kim replied: "You asked me something once. You said, ‘How do you trust Pete?’ And I’m like, ‘I just do. Like, it’s a feeling.’"

Khloé - whose ex-husband Lamar Odom was also unfaithful during their marriage - replied by noting that it is "a lot" to trust someone and she has found the whole paternity situation to be "humiliating."

She said: "It’s just a lot and, like, how do you trust? I don’t know. But what I do know is that all of it sucks and it’s humiliating. It’s hurtful. I just don’t have anything else to give. … I don’t know if I’m strong, I’m just numb to all of this s***."

