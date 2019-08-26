Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian has praised her former husband Lamar Odom for his honesty about his addictions in his memoir 'Darkness to Light'. The 39-year-old basketball player - who tied the knot with the reality TV star in 2009 - has previously dealt with drug, alcohol and sex addictions and a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in 2015 but Khloe is proud of him for being open about his troubles.

After Lamar wrote the memoir, 'Darkness to Light', about his issues, Khloe said: "A lot of this stuff wasn't my place to ever talk about, but it's definitely his place as this happened to him. I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had. Like, the depths of it."

Speaking on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", she added: "It's not all great, but it's...you know, I appreciate the honesty in it. It's his truth. Like he's allowed to tell his version."

Khloe also revealed she was happy that Lamar admitted he loved filming their reality TV show 'Khloe and Lamar' and she explained it was all his idea.

She said: "I like that he says how much he loved filming. 'Cause all of that was true. He pushed and pushed and pushed. He's like, 'I loved it!' I was like, 'Oh good.' Just stay in your truth."

Khloe put the couple's divorce on hold to nurse Lamar back to health after his collapse in 2015 and he recently admitted he never properly thanked her for all she has done for him.

He said: "I never had the opportunity to tell her how thankful I was for wiping my ass...

"After I came out of the coma, I never had the opportunity. Especially where I was at that stage of my life, it was hard for me to express any kind of empathy, I messed up, Hopefully I can make it up...

"Thank you Khloe for everything you did to me, hopefully I'll have the opportunity to show you face to face."