Khloe Kardashian has "respect" for her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as it is claimed there are no "hard feelings" between them.
The 35-year-old star split from her former partner - with whom she has 18-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party, and it has now been claimed there's no longer any "hard feelings" between the two of them, as they're working to move past their split in order to co-parent their daughter effectively.
A source said: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together - but they get along and respect one another. Their priority is and always has been their baby, True.
"There's really no hard feelings between Khloe and Tristan. They're family, they care about each other, but they're not back together."
The insider also spoke about Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner and her former partner Travis Scott - who she recently split from, and with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Stormi - and said there was "no bad blood" between them either.