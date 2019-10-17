Khloe Kardashian 'respects' Tristan Thompson









Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram Khloe Kardashian has "respect" for her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as it is claimed there are no "hard feelings" between them. The 35-year-old star split from her former partner - with whom she has 18-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party, and it has now been claimed there's no longer any "hard feelings" between the two of them, as they're working to move past their split in order to co-parent their daughter effectively. A source said: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together - but they get along and respect one another. Their priority is and always has been their baby, True. "There's really no hard feelings between Khloe and Tristan. They're family, they care about each other, but they're not back together." The insider also spoke about Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner and her former partner Travis Scott - who she recently split from, and with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Stormi - and said there was "no bad blood" between them either.

Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", the source added: "There is no bad blood at all between them, it's nothing but love. They're just taking some time to figure things out."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently spoke about her co-parenting goals, as she vowed never to keep Tristan from seeing his daughter.

She said: "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as she says they were "incredible" at splitting parenting duties.

She added: "I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parents, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us."