Khloe Kardashian insisted people don't know everything about her life from what they see on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".
The 35-year-old star has hit out at "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewers after they criticised her friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq for helping Tristan Thompson choose a diamond necklace for his ex-girlfriend in scenes aired last weekend.
Khloe insisted the show didn't show the "entire story" and people are wrong to judge because she knows her pals would never do anything to hurt or upset her.
She tweeted: "I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence!
"You guys don't know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all.