Khloe Kardashian slams fans for criticism of friends









Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram Khloe Kardashian insisted people don't know everything about her life from what they see on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians". The 35-year-old star has hit out at "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewers after they criticised her friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq for helping Tristan Thompson choose a diamond necklace for his ex-girlfriend in scenes aired last weekend. Khloe insisted the show didn't show the "entire story" and people are wrong to judge because she knows her pals would never do anything to hurt or upset her. She tweeted: "I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! "You guys don't know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all.

"Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I'm pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they're behind a computer screen. I'm fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about."

And the "Revenge Body" host claimed people would be a "fool" to believe that everything was shown on screen.

She wrote: "Any person with a little bit of education would know that no entire story can be told in 44 minutes. Yes it's a version-of course it's not every layer. Just like when you see someone on Instagram you can't assume that's a picture perfect life. You would be a fool to believe that.

"People can talk about me all they want. I'm cool with that. I'm used to it. But don't talk about my friends! They are nothing but incredible."

Khadijah and Malika had explained on the show they were willing to help Tristan - whose kiss with family friend Jordyn Woods triggered the end of his relationship with Khloe in February - choose a birthday gift for his former flame because they knew the Good American designer wanted "peace" with the basketball player for the sake of their daughter True, 19 months.

Malika explained: "Tristan reached out to see if we would help him give Khloé this gift. Of course, we said yes.

"I think that Khloe's priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan. And if this is just one step towards him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it's good."

